Dolby Labs Q3 beats expectations

Dolby Laboratories has impressed analysts and investors with a “stand-out” quarter – beating profit and revenue expectations helped by more music, sports broadcasters and the creative industries tapping into its technologies.

Dolby generated $316 million (€277.1m) of revenue in its Q3, up 9 per cent from last year and topping analysts’ forecasts.

The company said the increase was helped by the growing popularity of the Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision platforms in everything from blockbuster films to live sports. Major partners such as Audi, Motorola, and Xiaomi also helped in widening its reach. Dolby now has partnerships with two of the top three Indian auto manufacturers, Tata and Mahindra.

Licensing revenue, a significant growth driver, rose by 9 per cent to $290 million. The company maintained its full-year guidance, projecting revenues of $1.33-$1.36 billion. Dolby has Cash and Investments in its treasury of $777 million.

CEO Kevin Yeaman highlighted the company’s strong engagement with Dolby Atmos and Vision, while CFO Robert Park emphasised Dolby’s solid financials, including high gross margins and a strong balance sheet. Yeaman also expressed confidence in achieving double-digit growth once economic conditions stabilize.

Yeaman told analysts where some of the new business was flowing from: “We are also seeing momentum in back catalogues being remixed and re-released in Dolby Atmos from bands like the Rolling Stones, Phil Collins, the Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac, and the Doobie Brothers. In sports, FIFA Club World Cup Soccer, the Stanley Cup finals, the French Open, the Indian Premier League playoffs and finals, and the World Test Cricket Championship final were all available in Dolby. HBO Max, which is streaming most of its sports in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, is launching its streaming service in a dozen new countries this summer as the platform approaches availability in 100 markets. In the cinema, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How to Train Your Dragon, F1 The Movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman [pictured] and The Fantastic Four, just to name a few, are all in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Across music, sports, and movies, it’s clear that the creative community continues to embrace the value of content created with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.”