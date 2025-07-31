Freely moves into streaming devices

Everyone TV – the organisation leading the evolution of free TV in the UK – is expanding into streaming devices. Freely, the free streaming platform backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5, will launch on Netgem devices later in 2025, giving audiences the freedom to ‘plug-in and stream’ live and on demand TV all in one place.

Following a successful launch on new smart TVs in April 2024, the move to streaming devices will make Freely accessible to even more UK households, enabling them to stream live channels from the nation’s biggest broadcasters, all in one place, for free.

French entertainment technology company Netgem is confirmed as Freely’s first ‘plug-in and stream’ device partner and will enable Freely to run on televisions that do not have the platform built-in, via a simple and affordable plug-in puck.

According to Everyone TV, the move represents a significant step forward in its long-term strategy to ensure that free-to-view content remains easily accessible and visible in a streaming era. “Whether built into your next-generation smart TV or plugged into your current one, Freely will offer the same trusted experience – all in one place, for free,” it says.

As a leading provider of digital entertainment services, Netgem has designed the device to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience, integrating the Freely interface at its core and giving easy access to stream live TV and on demand free-to-air shows, sitting alongside access to popular global and local streaming applications.

This development continues Freely’s strong growth trajectory, coming on the heels of its major integration deal with Roku Smart TVs, plus the growing line-up of TV manufacturing partners including Hisense, Bush, Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, JVC, TCL, Panasonic, Amazon Fire TV and METZ, as well as feature updates announced earlier in 2025.

“Freely was created to make free TV work for everyone,” commented Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV. “Expanding to ‘plug-in and stream’ devices is an important and natural next step to ensure even more homes can enjoy the full Freely experience without the need for a TV upgrade or paid subscription. In partnership with Netgem, we’re launching streaming devices to make it easier than ever for UK audiences to enjoy the nation’s favourite TV, for free, on the TV you already have.”

“Netgem is delighted to introduce the first Freely streaming device to the market with Everyone TV,” added Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director of Netgem UK. “This innovation represents a game-changer for viewers who seek a streamlined TV and entertainment experience delivered over Wi-Fi. The integration of Freely with Netgem’s entertainment service positions this streaming puck as the optimal choice for all households and breathes a second life to all TV sets at an affordable price.”

Freely ‘plug-in and stream’ devices will launch later in 2025 from Netgem in selected retail outlets. Further details including availability, pricing, additional functionality, content and more partners are to be announced.