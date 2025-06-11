Freely on Roku TVs

Everyone TV, the organisation behind UK free streaming platform Freely, has struck a deal with streaming company Roku.

In another step forward for Freely’s expansion, the platform – backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 – will now become available on the next generation of smart TVs powered by the Roku operating system. Starting thus June, Freely will be integrated into new smart TVs using the Roku operating system, becoming the default TV Guide on additional Sharp, JVC, and METZ models, and introducing Polaroid TVs with Freely for the first time.

Since launching in the UK in 2012, Roku TV models and streaming players, powered by Roku’s operating system, have become available at a range of major retailers online and across the country.

Roku powered TVs will join the list of Freely partners including Amazon Fire TVs, Bush, Hisense, JVC, METZ, Panasonic, Philips, Sharp, TCL, Titan OS, TiVo, Toshiba, and VIDAA.

Freely launched in April 2024 and offers viewers more on demand content than any streaming service in the UK, giving viewers access to 97 per cent of the nation’s favourite shows.

“Offering Freely on the Roku operating system is a major milestone for us, as we continue to expand reach for the free streaming platform,” commented Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV. “We’re delighted that as a huge global player, Roku has recognised the importance of easy and seamless access to public service broadcast content for UK audiences and I look forward to seeing Freely smart TVs with Roku in market this summer.”

“Roku believes that all TV will be streamed,” added Richard Halton, UK Country Manager, Roku. “We are excited to partner with Freely and continue our collaboration with UK broadcasters. Together we will bring the best content discovery experience to viewers across the UK. We look forward to unveiling our new Roku TV models with Freely built-in, which will be available from UK retailers this summer.”