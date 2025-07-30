Fernandes heads social creative at Little Dot Studios

Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, has appointed Steph Fernandes as its new Head of Social Creative, Entertainment.

Reporting into James Loveridge, Co-Managing Director – Agency, Fernandes will shape social work for Little Dot Studios’ entertainment clients (including Netflix UK, NBCUniversal, Prime Video UK and Warner Bros Discovery), steering social storytelling.

Fernandes joins Little Dot Studios following a successful stint at NOW TV, where she was the Social, Influencer & Creative Lead. During her time at NOW TV, she scaled the brand’s TikTok channel, delivered viral content, and led social campaigns for titles such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Penguin. Prior to this, she was a creative and social consultant, partnering with major brands including AirAsia and Crocs EMEA.

James Loveridge, Co-Managing Director – Agency, Little Dot Studios, said: “Steph’s ability to build social-first brand worlds and deliver viral, culturally resonant content is exactly the kind of talent that will drive our newly united agency forward. As we continue to integrate our specialist teams, her role is critical in ensuring our entertainment clients receive innovative and effective creative strategies. Her impressive background and achievements demonstrate a deep understanding of how to turn platform-native ideas into tangible results, which is central to our ambition to deliver industry-leading work. It’s great to have her on board.”

Fernandes added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Little Dot Studios. I was really drawn to their digital-first approach and the opportunity to work across world-class entertainment brands. I can’t wait to start building on their success and crafting campaigns that create genuine connections with audiences.”