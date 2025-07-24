Movistar Plus+ Fútbol Total for €35 a month

Movistar Plus+ has launched the Fútbol Total promotion including the most complete football package available in Spain.

For €35 per month for 12 months, subscribers will gain access to top-tier domestic and international competitions, including every match of LaLiga EA Sports, all 42 matchdays of LaLiga Hypermotion, promotion playoffs, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, the Copa del Rey, Spanish and European Supercups, as well as Premier League action and matches from Argentina and Brazil.

The offer kicks off with a free trial period running from the moment of subscription until August 15th. From August 16th, the subscription will continue at just €35/month—well below the regular €49/month rate. The offer is valid for 12 months from the date of activation and will remain available until August 15th, 2025.

Football fans will have coverage through LALIGA TV on M+, DAZN LaLiga, and Liga de Campeones on M+, with matches broadcast in Full HD video and 5.1 surround sound. For those with a UHD set-top box, many matches will also be available in HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Current MiMovistar customers can add Fútbol Total with just one click. New customers must first sign up for a converged package that includes connectivity and Movistar Plus+ service.