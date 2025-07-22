ITN Productions expands Leeds base with two new executive producer hires

ITN Productions is ramping up its Leeds operation with two newly created executive producer roles to work out of its northern base.

Ricardo Pollack and Nicola Addyman will be joining ITN Productions in September this year.

Nicola’s credits include the acclaimed documentary Groomed: A National Scandal for Channel 4 and multiple series across BBC TV and radio. She also series produced Cops Gone Bad for ITN Productions.

Ricardo has worked across docuseries, single films and feature docs and will bring his passion for global stories to build a premium slate. He is known for award-winning series Hospital and The Met for the BBC, Bad Boy Billionaires: India for Netflix, and most recently the feature doc Twitter: Breaking the Bird for BBC2 and a four-part series for CNN.

The new roles signify ITN Productions’ commitment to investing in its Leeds office and to strengthen production capabilities in the region.

ITN Productions is one of the largest producers of factual content in the UK, producing high-rating popular factual series, current affairs, premium crime and access documentaries, as well as topical fast-turnaround documentaries and live debate and political programmes.

Caroline Short, Head of UK Factual ITN Productions, said: “We’re thrilled that Nicola and Ricardo are joining the ITN Productions family in Leeds. Both have stellar reputations and credits with specialisms that complement our ambition to take our Leeds office, and ITN Productions as a whole, from strength to strength.”

Nicola Addyman said: “I’m delighted to be joining ITN Productions and I can’t wait to get started on some of the exciting projects already in the pipeline. Having worked for ITN Productions as a freelancer, I know the company well and am in awe of the amazing team who consistently produce high quality, content for the UK and international market.”

Ricardo Pollack said: “I’m delighted to be joining the team at ITN Productions who have such a fantastic global reputation for brilliant journalism and telling some of the world’s biggest stories. I’m looking forward to working with a range of networks and streamers across a broad slate of premium content.”