India’s Ananth Tech challenges Musk, Bezos et al

Hyderabad-based Indian company Ananth Technology has been licensed to launch satellite services over the country, beating the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others including OneWeb in their applications to start direct-to-consumer services.

This approval marks the first instance of a private Indian firm venturing into the satellite broadband market using indigenous satellites. Recently, Ananth Technology received approval from IN-SPACe to launch its satellite services, while Starlink is still awaiting similar clearance. Ananth is promising speeds of up to 100 Gb/s using a single satellite.

The company says it plans to deploy a 4-ton geostationary (GEO) communication satellite into space. Ananth Technologies is also actively seeking further funding for further growth.

However, the company’s inevitable timetable – not issued yet – would suggest that in the 2-3 years to build and launch a satellite would see Musk, Bezos and the other would-be suppliers of broadband capacity leap-frog Ananth’s goals.

Ananth Technologies is an Indian aerospace manufacturer that provides hardware and software services. The company manufactures electronics and mechanical subsystems for launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads, and ground systems. The company’s systems have been integral in about 50 launch vehicles and close to 100 space crafts.