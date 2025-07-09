Report: Strong interest in smart/digital bundles in US

As smart devices and digital services become more prevalent in American homes, two-thirds (66 per cent) of consumers indicate they would likely switch to a bundle from one provider for not only streaming TV services but also home security, fitness, smart home, music and other subscription services, according to Horowitz’s latest annual report, State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2025.

Interest in bundling all digital services and apps is highest among families with children in the home (76 per cent), younger consumers (75 per cent of 18-34 year-olds and 71 per cent of consumers ages 35-49), and streamers (71 per cent).

The ease of managing all digital services in the same place and paid in one bill is an appealing benefit of bundling. Nearly 6 in 10 (56 per cent) consumers wish there was one centralised place for them to manage all their subscriptions; over 4 in 10 (41 per cent) say that keeping track of their various subscriptions to apps, streaming services and smart home services is currently a challenge.

“We are already seeing bundled offers across not just video streaming, but other digital services, as providers look to amplify perceptions of value and help customer retention,” commented Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President and Insights & Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research, a division of M/A/R/C Research. “The real need is not just for bundles, but for aggregation: Unified cross-platform experiences so that consumers can seamlessly enjoy, interact with, and manage any and all of their digital services wherever they are, on whichever device. This means that media and tech companies will need to collaborate not just in terms of pricing/bundling strategies, but in terms of how their operating systems and platforms play nice with each other.”

The State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2025 study tracks the evolution of the market for entertainment, data, mobile, and smart home technologies, services, and subscriptions. The survey was conducted in January-February 2025 among 2,200 consumers 18+ who are decision makers about subscription services in their home.