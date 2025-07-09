Germany: Wurl, Prime Video launch Prime TV channel

Wurl, the streaming TV specialist, has announced a collaboration with Prime Video to support the streamer’s growing portfolio of live TV channels available for Prime members in Germany. Wurl is supporting Prime Video to launch its new TV Channel – Prime – in Germany dedicated to Prime Video entertainment content.

“The streaming TV market in Europe is experiencing a lot of exciting growth and momentum already this year,” said Keith Bedford, General Manager, EMEA at Wurl. “Prime Video is leading the way in helping to accelerate the industry by bringing premium live entertainment content to audiences – and we’re thrilled to be working alongside them to make that happen.”

Wurl currently powers over four billion monthly hours of viewing on hundreds of channels across more than 50 streaming platforms worldwide. To deploy its newest live TV channel in Germany, Prime Video leveraged Wurl’s Global FAST Pass solution.

Prime Video has also benefited from Wurl’s cloud-based software and scheduling service, working with Wurl’s expert Programming Strategy team to optimise their channel scheduling and alleviate their operational load. Prime Video will also leverage Wurl’s capabilities to feature daily event highlights for the Wimbledon tournament on its new channel – bringing the event’s most notable highlights to streaming audiences.