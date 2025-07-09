CPAT Flex, OpenVault partnership

CPAT Flex and OpenVault have announced a multi-level relationship with the integration of the two companies’ monitoring and maintenance platforms to optimise performance for broadband network operators and their customers.

The partnership will enable the two companies to jointly sell and deploy OpenVault’s AI- and ML-powered Vantage solution, as well as CPAT Flex’s egress monitoring and ingress localisation tools, thereby increasing value for broadband providers by accelerating the detection and repair of network impairments that impact subscriber satisfaction.

Working together, OpenVault and CPAT Flex will deliver end-to-end network intelligence through a closed-loop solution that enables providers to strategically address leakage management, from proactive detection to verified repair. Benefits for the global broadband industry include:

OpenVault’s intelligent PNM analytics, combined with CPAT’s precision leakage and ingress localisation tools, accelerate field issue resolution, minimising outages and subscriber complaints. Pinpoint Accuracy – OpenVault’s data-driven insights direct technicians to the root cause area and CPAT’s precise localisation solution pinpoints the exact location of the impairment, saving time and reducing truck rolls.

– OpenVault’s data-driven insights direct technicians to the root cause area and CPAT’s precise localisation solution pinpoints the exact location of the impairment, saving time and reducing truck rolls. Data-Driven Prioritisation – Real-time metrics, such as QoE and RxMER, spotlight high-impact issues first, enabling teams to focus where it counts.

“The rise of QoE as an overarching determinant in subscriber satisfaction and retention makes every second count when addressing network issues,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault. “Our partnership with CPAT Flex is designed to significantly reduce the amount of time it takes broadband providers to return an impaired network to top performance.”

“We share a common goal with OpenVault: to help our customers achieve the flawless network performance needed for success in a competitive environment,” said Daniel Robillard, CEO of CPAT Flex. “Working together, we are streamlining providers’ ability to sharpen response times and accuracy and eliminate obstacles that ultimately could cost them customers and revenue.”