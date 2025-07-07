Nippon TV’s Traveling with Snow Man on Disney+

Japan’s Nippon TV has announced that its new travel reality show, Traveling with Snow Man, featuring the popular nine-member boy band Snow Man, will premiere on July 27th on Nippon TV with the uncut version streaming globally on Disney+ immediately afterwards. Produced by Nippon TV, the series will be the first-ever unscripted travel show from Japan to be released on Disney+.

Traveling with Snow Man will follow the popular J-Pop group as they journey north from Okinawa to Hokkaido. The series will showcase the members’ adventures as they meet locals, savor regional cuisine, and explore the sights together. Joining them on this adventure is Tabi, an AI-style robot who acts as the group’s 10th member – capturing their candid moments throughout the show.

“We are deeply honoured to announce that the uncut version Traveling with Snow Man, with additional scenes, will be streamed globally on Disney+, allowing audiences around the world to enjoy it immediately after broadcasting in Japan,” said Takashi Kato, Producer and Director of the series. “What stood out to me in our conversations with the group is their deep passion for their work and the strong bond they share. This series captures all of that and more. As we travel across Japan, we capture the members’ genuine personalities and heartfelt dedication, all while savoring local delicacies along the way. And please look forward to the cheeky navigation by the AI-style robot, Tabi.”