Report: Netflix tops internet usage in France

French internet traffic saw an increase of 9.2 per cent year-on-year, to 50.8 Tb/s, according to Arcep’s annual The State of Internet in France report. Five ‘Big Tech’ US companies – Netflix, Akamai, Google, Meta and Amazon – together generated 47 per cent of this traffic, down from 53 per cent in 2023.

With a 12.3 per cent share of traffic, Netflix remains the player with the highest level, even though its share has declined from the 20 per cent high back in 2022. It is closely followed by CDN and cloud computing company Akamai (12,2 per cent), used by many websites and platforms including Disney+ and IBM.

Amazon, owner of Prime Video and Twitch, is next (with 9.9 per cent), followed by Google (7.3 per cent) and Meta – parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp (5.4 per cent).

Arcep, the telecom regulatory body, also noted the continued rise of generative AI, which it is “likely [to] increase the risks of lock-in, bias and algorithmic bubbles due to a loss of user control over their online choices”.

Arcep has called on the European Commission to regulate the cloud and AI so as to ensure “the opening of the market” and “preserve fair competition and a framework favorable to innovation”.