EFL confirms broadcast schedule for Aug/Sept

Sky Bet EFL broadcast selections for the period up until the end of September have been confirmed, with all 72 EFL Clubs set to feature at least twice.

As previously announced, all opening weekend matches in the Championship, League One and League Two are once again set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, along with all Carabao Cup and Vertu Trophy fixtures.

Continuing the commitment made ahead of the 2024/25 season, by the start of the new season supporters will have up to five months’ notice of fixtures selected for broadcast – a significant increase on the previous agreement which saw five weeks’ notice given across most of the season.

The Sky Bet EFL season kicks off with League 1 match pitting Luton Town against AFC Wimbledon (August 1st, 20:00), with the Sky Bet Championship starting on the following weekend as newly-promoted Birmingham City face Ipswich Town (August 8th, 20:00). Other selections in the Championship include Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday (August 10th, 16:30) the South Coast derby between Southampton and Portsmouth (September 14th, 12:00), Charlton Athletic hosting Millwall (September 13th, 12:30) and the Midlands derby between Leicester City and Birmingham City (August 29th, 20:00).

In League One, Bradford City will host Huddersfield Town (September 13th, 12:30) in a Yorkshire derby, and in League Two newly-promoted sides Oldham Athletic and Barnet will face off in front of the Sky cameras (September 27th, 12:30).

In the Carabao Cup, the Round One ties between Bromley and Ipswich Town (Augus 12tht, 20:00) and Birmingham City and Sheffield United (August 13th, 20:00) have been selected for broadcast on Sky Sports Football. All remaining first round ties will be available for broadcast on Sky Sports+, with fixture dates and kick-off times to follow.

The full list of broadcast selections is available on the EFL website.

As part of the agreement announced in May 2024, during the 2025/26 season ITV will simulcast 10 matches from the EFL Championship, with the option to flex their selection to matches from League One or League Two. These fixtures will be announced in due course. ITV will also broadcast 10 matches from this season’s Carabao Cup, including the Final.

ITV will show highlights of the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two and Carabao Cup across the 2025/26 season, along with the Vertu Trophy Final. The ITV Highlights Show will provide a comprehensive round-up of all the day’s action from across the EFL’s divisions on Saturday nights on ITV4, with a repeat being shown on ITV later in the evening.

talkSPORT will offer exclusive live commentary on national radio across the Sky Bet EFL, and will also haves non-exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup that are shared with the BBC. Both talkSPORT and the BBC have the ability to broadcast flash updates across all competitions.

FULL BROADCAST FIXTURES

League One opening weekend games on Sky

Friday August 1

Luton vs Wimbledon, kick-off 8pm – Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Saturday August 2

Blackpool vs Stevenage, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Bradford vs Wycombe, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Burton vs Mansfield, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Cardiff vs Peterborough, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Doncaster vs Exeter, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Huddersfield vs Leyton Orient, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Lincoln vs Reading, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Plymouth vs Barnsley, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Rotherham vs Port Vale, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Wigan vs Northampton, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Sunday August 3

Stockport vs Bolton, kick-off 12pm – Live on Sky Sports+

League Two opening weekend games on Sky

Saturday August 2

Accrington vs Gillingham, kick-off 3pm– Live on Sky Sports+

Barnet v Fleetwood, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Bristol Rovers v Harrogate, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Cambridge v Cheltenham, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Chesterfield v Barrow, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Colchester v Tranmere, kick-off 3pm– Live on Sky Sports+

Grimsby v Crawley, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

MK Dons v Oldham, kick-off 3pm– Live on Sky Sports+

Newport v Notts County, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Salford v Crewe, kick-off 3pm– Live on Sky Sports+

Shrewsbury v Bromley, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Walsall v Swindon, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Championship opening weekend games on Sky

Friday August 8

Birmingham vs Ipswich, kick-off 8pm – Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Saturday August 9

Southampton vs Wrexham, kick-off 12:30pm – Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Charlton vs Watford, kick-off 12:30pm –Live on Sky Sports+

Coventry vs Hull, kick-off 12:30pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Middlesbrough vs Swansea, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Norwich vs Millwall, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Oxford vs Portsmouth, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

QPR vs Preston, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Stoke vs Derby, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

West Brom vs Blackburn, kick-off 3pm – Live on Sky Sports+

Sheff Utd vs Bristol City, kick-off 5:30pm – Live on Sky Sports Football

Sunday August 10

Leicester vs Sheff Wed, kick-off 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports Football

Live selections after opening weekends…

Saturday August 9

Peterborough vs Luton – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Reading vs Huddersfield – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Tranmere vs Shrewsbury – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Notts County vs Salford – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday August 16

Wrexham vs West Brom – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Derby vs Coventry – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Portsmouth vs Norwich – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Burton vs Port Vale – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Exeter vs Mansfield – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Chesterfield vs Bristol Rovers – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Oldham vs Swindon – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Wolves vs Manchester City – Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 17

Ipswich vs Southampton – Championship, kick-off 12pm

Tuesday August 19

Walsall vs Grimsby – League Two, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday August 20

Bolton vs Reading – League One, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 22

Derby vs Bristol City – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 23

Charlton vs Leicester – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Swansea vs Watford – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Hull vs Blackburn – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Luton vs Cardiff – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Rotherham vs Wigan – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Walsall vs Salford – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Newport vs MK Dons – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday August 29

Leicester vs Birmingham – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 30

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

QPR vs Charlton – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Stoke vs West Brom – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Doncaster vs Rotherham – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Cardiff vs Plymouth – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Crewe vs Swindon – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Barrow vs Fleetwood – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday September 6

Newport vs Bristol Rovers – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Bromley vs Gillingham – League Two, kick-off 5.30pm

Friday September 12

Ipswich vs Sheffield United – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 13

Charlton vs Millwall – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Oxford vs Leicester – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Preston vs Middlesbrough – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bradford vs Huddersfield – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Northampton vs Blackpool – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Accrington vs Colchester – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Crawley vs Cheltenham – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday September 14

Southampton vs Portsmouth – Championship, kick-off 12pm

Saturday September 20

Leicester vs Coventry – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

QPR vs Stoke – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Birmingham vs Swansea – Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Lincoln vs Luton – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Blackpool vs Barnsley – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Cambridge vs Fleetwood – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Harrogate vs Shrewsbury – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Monday September 22

Millwall vs Watford – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday September 26

West Brom vs Leicester – Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 27

Coventry vs Birmingham- Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Swansea vs Millwall- Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Wrexham vs Derby- Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

AFC Wimbledon vs Wycombe – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Leyton Orient vs Stevenage – League One, kick-off 12.30pm

Oldham vs Barnet – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm

Crewe vs Notts County – League Two, kick-off 12.30pm