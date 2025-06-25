ESPN has acquired exclusive media rights to the 2025 UEFA European Women’s Championship across Spanish-speaking Latin America as part of a new agreement with UEFA. The deal also includes rights to UEFA’s men’s and women’s youth and futsal competitions through 2028.

As part of the agreement, ESPN and Disney+ will present exclusive, live coverage of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 throughout Mexico, Central America, and South America.

“The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is one of the most prestigious tournaments in international soccer and a milestone event in the global women’s sports calendar,” Bruno Zurlo, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Sports for Latin America, Disney. “This agreement reflects our continued commitment to elevating women’s sports and expanding access to world-class competition. As the women’s game continues to grow, ESPN remains at the forefront by delivering high-quality coverage and storytelling that connects fans across the region.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA, added: “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with ESPN and Disney+, bringing the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 —alongside men’s and women’s youth and futsal championships—to audiences across Spanish-speaking Latin America. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to elevating women’s football, and we look forward to continuing our work with ESPN to offer fans unparalleled access to UEFA competitions through its renowned coverage.”

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 will be held in Switzerland from July 2nd–27th and will mark the 14th edition of the tournament. All matches will air across ESPN’s linear networks and stream on Disney+, supported by analysis, and features across all ESPN platforms. The tournament will feature 16 national teams competing across eight cities, with a record €41 million prize pool approved by UEFA, representing a 156 per cent increase from 2022.