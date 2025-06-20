The Women’s Cup 2025 on VIZIO WatchFree+ in US

The Women’s Cup has announced that VIZIO WatchFree+ will once again be the exclusive US destination to watch their Global Series Summer 2025 live matches.

The 2024 tournament marked the first ever live sporting events hosted exclusively on WatchFree+ and this year the partnership returns with new international locations.

The Women’s Cup, a women’s professional club football tournament, features top international and US women’s teams. Eight games will be available exclusively on WatchFree+ on the dedicated The Women’s Cup Channel (ch. #1301), available from July 16th to 26th and will return for the second international tournament later in the summer. This channel will also feature archival games from previous tournaments, game highlights, interviews, and more.

The Women’s Cup tournament in Brazil will showcase the talents of four women’s club teams representing the US and South America, kicking off on July 19th.

“The Women’s Cup is home to the best professional teams and players in the world,” said JohnPaul Reynal, President and CEO, “We are honored to renew our partnership with VIZIO as the exclusive viewing destination for the tournament in the US so that millions will be able to enjoy the best Women’s club soccer competition on the planet.”

VIZIO TV owners can watch The Women’s Cup Channel and the live matches by opening the WatchFree+ app on their TV. In addition, The Women’s Cup Channel will be available on the VIZIO mobile app, available to anyone. Both VIZIO TV owners and those that do not have a VIZIO TV can download the free VIZIO mobile app to their mobile device.