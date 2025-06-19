Prime Video US increases ad load

Between April and June 2025, the volume of ads on Prime Video in the US increased by just over 50 per cent, according to data released by Ampere Analysis. The streaming service is now showing 4 to 6 minutes of commercials for every hour of content viewed.

“Amazon’s ad load is now close to that of Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max. By contrast, Netflix has maintained a stable ad load and currently sits at around one-third that of Amazon,” commented Guy Bisson, analyst at Ampere.

“Unilever and The Hershey Company have consistently remained in the top five advertisers by volume for Amazon, with communications, fast food, travel and rival streaming providers filling the remainder of the top slots,” added Bisson.

Around 130 million subscribers in the US watch Prime Video content with ads.

Prime Video UK started adding ads in February 2024.