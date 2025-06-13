Research: In-video audio advertising drives brand recall

Combining digital audio and in-video audio advertising drives brand recall and purchase intent. This is the key finding of research undertaken by Audion, a digital audio player in Europe, in partnership with xpln.ai, a specialist in measuring advertising attention to determine the effectiveness of digital audio advertising.

As audio establishes itself across all digital environments, the study explores the combined impact of digital audio and in-video audio (video content consumed without actively viewing the image) on key advertising effectiveness metrics: brand recall, message retention and brand consideration.

Audion wanted to explore the new listening paradigm as an increasing number of people consume video content as a pure audio stream. According to Médiamétrie’s latest Global Audio 2025 study, streaming – whether audio or video used as background sound – already accounts for 35 per cent of listening time, up 2 points in one year.