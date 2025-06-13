Research: In-video audio advertising drives brand recall
Combining digital audio and in-video audio advertising drives brand recall and purchase intent. This is the key finding of research undertaken by Audion, a digital audio player in Europe, in partnership with xpln.ai, a specialist in measuring advertising attention to determine the effectiveness of digital audio advertising.
As audio establishes itself across all digital environments, the study explores the combined impact of digital audio and in-video audio (video content consumed without actively viewing the image) on key advertising effectiveness metrics: brand recall, message retention and brand consideration.
Audion wanted to explore the new listening paradigm as an increasing number of people consume video content as a pure audio stream. According to Médiamétrie’s latest Global Audio 2025 study, streaming – whether audio or video used as background sound – already accounts for 35 per cent of listening time, up 2 points in one year.
As video becomes a powerful audio channel, significant opportunities are created for brands seeking performance and relevance, as highlighted by the key findings of the study:
- 73 per cent brand recall with digital audio alone
- 76 per cent brand recall when combining digital audio and in-video audio – an increase of 3 percentage points
- 80 per cent accuracy for message recall with the combination of both formats
- 27 per cent brand consideration score (purchase or usage intent) with the dual audio approach, up 3 percentage points from digital audio alone
“This study reveals the full potential of two key segments of digital audio. It shows that by combining traditional digital audio with in-video audio, brands can significantly boost their performance across the entire marketing funnel – from memory metrics to brand consideration. As consumption habits evolve toward more passive video listening, it becomes strategically essential to activate these two levers in tandem,” explained Geoffrey Fossier, global chief marketing Officer at Audion.