BroadwayHD partners with Endeavor Streaming

Theatre streaming service, BroadwayHD, has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to deliver an enhanced viewing experience for its subscribers and extend the reach of its shows to more theatre fans around the world.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, BroadwayHD was founded by Broadway producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. The streaming service transports the performance from the stage to the screen, featuring titles from Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, and professional touring productions. Its portfolio of performances includes classic Shakespeare productions, Broadway musicals, Tony Award-winning blockbusters, and more. Subscribers will also be able to access useful cast and crew information for each performance.

Through the partnership, BroadwayHD will be powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper Platform, a complete end-to-end streaming solution that enables media organisations to build upon and deliver direct-to-consumer streaming experiences for their fans. The service is now available to watch on Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, FireTV, Roku, LG and Samsung devices, including Airplay and Chromecast.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, Co-Founders of BroadwayHD, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with Endeavor Streaming. This partnership marks an exciting step forward as we continue to deliver greater value and innovation to our subscribers.”

Fred Santarpia, President at Endeavor Streaming, added: “This partnership means BroadwayHD’s extensive library of premium performances is now available for theatre lovers to enjoy across more platforms than ever before. Through our collaboration, we’re not only powering a global destination for theatre fans but helping BroadwayHD to engage and grow its digital audience around the world.”