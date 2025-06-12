VodafoneZiggo to deliver services over Delta’s fibre-optic network

VodafoneZiggo is expanding its coverage area to over 600,000 additional addresses where the company does not have its own network, but where Delta Fiber’s fibre-optic network is available. This ensures that Ziggo internet and television services will be available virtually across all of the Netherlands by 2026.

The partnership with Delta Fiber seeks to address the demand for TV and internet services in areas where VodafoneZiggo does not operate its own network. As part of this collaboration, customers and businesses, in various regions across the Netherlands, will now be able to access Ziggo’s TV and internet services through Delta Fiber’s fiber network. This will include regions such as Twente, Westland and Zeeland, as well as parts of cities like Gouda, Schiedam and Aalsmeer. Specific plans will be announced closer to the launch date.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of VodafoneZiggo, commented: “Through this partnership with Delta Fiber, we can serve customers nationwide, bringing Ziggo internet and television services to a large group of new households. Our approach to VodafoneZiggo’s own network remains unchanged. We continue to invest in our own infrastructure. The planned upgrade to DOCSIS 4.0 will bring greater capacity and speeds of up to 8 Gbps. In this way, we stay committed to connecting everyone and everything to what truly matters.”

Marco Visser, CEO of Delta Fiber, also welcomed the partnership, added: “We are very pleased with this partnership, which aligns perfectly with our market vision. We have always been strong advocates of open networks, where multiple providers use each other’s infrastructure. We see this as a healthy market development that also reinforces the point that the construction of duplicate fiber-optic networks is unnecessary.”