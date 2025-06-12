France: beIN Sports, Bundesliga renew broadcasting deal

beIN Sports and Bundesliga International have agreed a new, exclusive agreement in France to broadcast the German Bundesliga on beIN Sports until the end of the 2028/2029 season.

Subscribers to beIN Sports, which has been broadcasting the Bundesliga since 2012, will continue to be able to follow all the matches of the German championship, the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, plus the promotion/relegation play-off matches at the end of the season, and every weekend, the Europe Arena show looks back at the highlights of the German championship and accompanies the matches broadcast.

Laurent De Camas, Managing Director of beIN Sports France, commented: “beIN Sports is delighted and very proud to be associated with the Bundesliga for a further four seasons and to extend the adventure until the season 2028/2029 included. This partnership demonstrates the relationship of trust that binds us to the Bundesliga and enriches a magnificent portfolio of rights such as our premium football championships, the African Cup of Nations, Wimbledon, the EPCR Champions and Challenge Cups and the French Handball Championships.”

Peer Naubert, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Bundesliga International, added: “Sports has a strong international presence and we’re proud to work with a long-term partner in an ever-evolving market. The number of Bundesliga fans in France has boomed in the last two seasons off the back of performances by our Les Bleus stars, like Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman. We’re grateful to beIN for helping to spread the word about Football As Its Meant to Be in France, which included promotional initiatives such as sending fans over to Germany for weekends packed with Bundesliga action”