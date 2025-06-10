Research: Eastern European M&E growth outpacing global averages

The Eastern European media and entertainment (M&E) market is forecast to grow to $20.1 billion (€17.6bn) by 2025, expanding at a 7 per cent annual growth rate, outpacing global industry averages.

The insight comes from research presented at NEM Dubrovnik by Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media & Entertainment at Omdia.

While traditional TV remains the cornerstone of media revenues in the region – generating $9.1 billion – the most promising growth opportunities are found in digital transformation, including streaming video services and connected TV (CTV) advertising.

Key Highlights:

: Traditional TV ($9.1 billion) leads, followed by online video ($4.6 billion), games ($3.4 billion), cinema ($2.25 billion) and music ($0.8 billion) Streaming Market Potential : With SVoD penetration at just 34 per cent compared to 91 per cent in North America and 73 per cent in Western Europe, Eastern Europe represents a significant growth opportunity for streaming services

: With SVoD penetration at just 34 per cent compared to 91 per cent in North America and 73 per cent in Western Europe, Eastern Europe represents a significant growth opportunity for streaming services Global Players Dominate : Netflix (25 per cent), Disney+ (12 per cent), YouTube Premium (11 per cent), Max (10 per cent) lead the region’s streaming market

: Netflix (25 per cent), Disney+ (12 per cent), YouTube Premium (11 per cent), Max (10 per cent) lead the region’s streaming market CTV Advertising Gap : While global CTV advertising is rapidly approaching linear TV levels, Eastern Europe’s CTV ad market remains underdeveloped at just 3 per cent of total TV screen advertising (versus 23 per cent globally); partnerships with YouTube could help broadcasters in the region

: While global CTV advertising is rapidly approaching linear TV levels, Eastern Europe’s CTV ad market remains underdeveloped at just 3 per cent of total TV screen advertising (versus 23 per cent globally); partnerships with YouTube could help broadcasters in the region Platform Landscape: Android, Tizen, and WebOS control over 70 per cent of the European smart TV operating system market, with Korean manufacturers Samsung and LG accounting for 40 per cent of the market

“Eastern Europe represents one of the most promising growth markets in the global media landscape, with significant untapped potential in streaming and connected TV advertising,” said Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director of Media & Entertainment at Omdia.

The report highlights that while traditional TV will continue to grow modestly to $9.76 billion by 2029, online video is expected to see more substantial growth, reaching $6.10 billion in the same period.