Roku surpasses 100m streaming households

Roku, the TV streaming specialist, has announced that it has surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide. Homes around the globe watch TV using a Roku streaming player, a first-party Roku-made TV, or one of the many Roku TV models built by Roku’s global hardware partners.

“Surpassing 100 million streaming households is a defining moment, not just for Roku, but for the future of television,” commented Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku.

“We’re helping shape the entertainment landscape by making it easier to discover great content, more affordable to watch it, and more effective for advertisers and partners around the world to connect with audiences. We are deeply grateful to our viewers, teams, advertisers, and partners for helping us reach this milestone. And as the shift to streaming continues to accelerate, we’re more energised than ever to lead the evolution of television,” added Wood.

Roku defines streaming households as the number of distinct user accounts streaming on the Roku platform in a given 30-day period. Roku achieved this milestone as of this April.

A Platform Built for Scale

Roku streaming devices are used by more than half of all US broadband households, and growth continues across key international markets, including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, the UK and Latin America. As streaming grows worldwide, the Roku Home Screen increasingly serves as the first thing viewers see when they turn on their TV. According to Comscore, Roku drives more than three times the engagement of the next leading TV operating system in the US.

Roku OS-powered TVs and streaming devices are available in more than 15 countries worldwide, offering a unified platform for television. Roku has attributed this growth to its “intuitive operating system, seamless hardware integration, and a continuously evolving viewer experience designed to streamline every step, from finding content to watching it”.

Looking Ahead

With over 100 million streaming households and growing, Roku says it is accelerating new platform capabilities, advanced personalisation, and international expansion, designed to make TV even better for the entire streaming TV ecosystem. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, the company adds that it remains focused on being the TV platform audiences around the world turn to first.