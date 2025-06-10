Jain named Head of Content, Disney+ EMEA

Angela Jain has been named head of Content, Disney+ EMEA, and will join the company in September. Jain joins from ITV Studios, most recently as director of Unscripted, UK.

The newly created role comes on the heels of Disney’s recent earnings call, where the company emphasised the importance of international markets and its investment in local originals that complement its global slate as key pillars for growing its streaming business. Across Europe, Disney+ will increase its local originals output over the next four years, further expanding the breadth and quality of the content offering.

Jain will lead Disney’s EMEA content strategy for original productions on Disney+, including commissioning, production management, business affairs and Disney+ originals’ branded acquisitions. She will report to Eric Schrier, president, Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Schrier said: “Angela’s appointment to lead original content in EMEA is an essential piece of our ambitious plan to grow our local slate for Disney+. Her expertise and experience will help build on our recent success and elevate our storytelling, bringing customers more local stories that complement our incomparable movies and shows from our global studios.”

Jain added: “It is an irresistible opportunity to join Disney, return to commissioning and work alongside Eric Schrier and his talented team. The growth and vision to expand original productions is invigorating, and I look forward to collaborating with the very best creative talent to produce shows of real excellence and ambition for Disney+. I’m grateful to ITV after so many wonderful and successful years. I will miss enormously the most incredible and dedicated production teams, colleagues and friends from whom I have learned so much and to whom I would like to say a heartfelt thank you.”

Jain has extensive experience in television across channel management, commissioning and production. During her tenure at ITV, she has held senior roles on both the network and studios side, as controller of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, managing director of Lifted Entertainment, and most recently as its first director, Unscripted UK, where she oversees the 11 labels producing and creating a host of successful formats. Prior to this role, she was Controller of ITV2.