Maxar to build EchoStar XXVI satellite

Maxar Space Systems, a specialist in satellite design and manufacturing, has been awarded a contract by EchoStar Corporation to manufacture EchoStar XXVI, a high-power, geostationary communications satellite based on the Maxar 1300 platform.

EchoStar XXVI will deliver coverage to DISH TV customers across all 50 US states, including Puerto Rico, and is engineered for dual orbital slot performance.

“EchoStar’s selection of the Maxar 1300 platform underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance satellites that meet our customers’ most demanding requirements,” commented Chris Johnson, CEO, Maxar Space Systems. “We’re proud to continue supporting EchoStar’s mission with another spacecraft that offers the proven reliability that Maxar Space Systems is known for in the industry.”

The satellite will support EchoStar’s mission of providing coverage and continue to ensure high-capacity DTH services across its customer base. EchoStar XXVI is scheduled for delivery in 2028.

“EchoStar is committed to delivering an unmatched experience with DISH TV,” said Gunter Kamper, SVP of DISH Technologies, EchoStar Corporation. “Our ongoing investments across the board—especially with EchoStar XXVI—will ensure long-term access to our award-winning, satellite entertainment platform. Maxar Space Systems has been, and remains, a trusted partner in this mission.”

EchoStar XXVI joins a long line of EchoStar satellites built by Maxar.