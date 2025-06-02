Research: Younger SVoD subs want more from streaming platforms

Research from Ampere Analysis highlights the subscribing behaviour of people aged 18 to 34. These viewers pay more than other age groups for their content services but are more likely to churn if they fail to get the service they crave.

The research found that of those thinking of leaving their SVoD service, over a third cited cost as a factor, but for young people, access, variety and convenience are also important features in a subscription service. In this analysis, Ampere’s Consumer team identifies how streaming platforms can tap into the needs and expectations of this profitable audience to earn their loyalty.

Key findings

Among consumers aged 18–34 at risk of churning from their streaming service, 36 per cent cited cost as a factor in considering cancellation within the next 12 months.

But this is not simply just a cost-conscious group. In fact, they subscribe to more streaming services than their average peer (4.2 vs. 3.3) and are also more likely to rent (+29 per cent) or buy (+15 per cent) films and TV.

Instead this reflects a deliberate cycling behaviour – young consumers are significantly more likely to subscribe, cancel, and resubscribe to video-on demand services depending on whether appealing content is available. Over half (58 per cent) reported this behaviour, compared to a global average of 40 per cent.

When it comes to loyalty among young people, social media sets the standard. While 85 per cent of 18–34-year-olds use a social video service daily, only 52 per cent return to SVoD platforms each day – highlighting a clear engagement gap that premium streaming services have yet to close.

For younger viewers, value for money is not just a question of price; they want access, variety and convenience. Some 41 per cent find value from a platform they can watch across multiple device types, 40 per cent from bingeable series, and 39 per cent from a wide range of content.

Isabelle Charnley, Consumer Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “The growing signs of indifference among young consumers towards subscription OTT services signals a need for platforms to rethink their position. While viewers subscribe to more SVoD services than ever, loyalty is increasingly reserved for a select few. Many turn to social media for quick, frictionless content to avoid decision fatigue. To stay relevant, streamers must either position themselves as lean, cost-effective complements to premium services, with a clear and defined role in the content stack or elevate their core value proposition to justify a higher price point. Players must deliver deeper, more consistent value through engaging content, flexible access, and a compelling user experience that keeps audiences coming back.”