Spain: Mitele rebranding as Mediaset Infinity

Mediaset Spain has revealed it will complete the technological and brand transformation of Mitele with the launch of Mediaset Infinity in the coming weeks.

The new platform will offer open access to a wide range of Mediaset España content: live and on-demand broadcasts of its programming and series; exclusive content derived from its television formats; and new original productions created exclusively for digital release. Many of these formats, previously available only via subscription, will now be accessible to all viewers.

In this latest phase, MitelePLUS’ subscription model will be branded as Mediaset Infinity+ , and will allow users access to Mediaset España’s entire digital content catalogue with additional benefits aimed at improving the user experience, such as an ad-free experience, playback from the start of a live broadcast, and content downloads, among others.

Mediaset Infinity will be deployed on an enhanced technological infrastructure, designed to offer a fluid and personalised experience across all devices. All this will be delivered through a new, intuitive interface that will facilitate navigation and adapt to user preferences without the need to download a new application; all users need to do is update the Mitele app.

Among its key new features, Mediaset Infinity will incorporate a customisable design; an optimised search system with a personalised recommendation engine; an improved user area for managing profiles, devices, and communications; and a scalable technological architecture that will ensure the service operates smoothly at all times.

This launch is the result of more than 18 months of collaborative work between Mediaset España and Mediaset Italia.