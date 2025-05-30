Fox TV stations extend Nielsen measurement deal

Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, data and analytics, have announced a multi-year renewal agreement with Fox Television Stations for Local TV measurement across 18 of Fox’s owned and operated local markets in the US. The deal also includes Scarborough, providing insights that connect the dots between media consumption and local brands, retailers and consumer behaviours, and measurement of incremental streaming audiences across all 17 of Fox’s Local CTV apps.

In addition to traditional Local TV measurement, Fox Television Stations has selected Nielsen as their provider for Local Advanced Audiences. Nielsen’s cross-media Advanced Audiences are underpinned by audience data from Big Data + Panel, blended with consumer & behavioural audience segments empowering Fox TV stations to monetise their premium audiences beyond traditional age and gender demographics.

“We’re committed to helping advertisers navigate the evolving media landscape with solutions that go beyond outdated metrics,” said Patrick Paolini, EVP Sales, Fox Television Stations. “Nielsen’s Advanced Audiences are a key step forward, and we will continue to push for measurement tools that are not only more accurate but also faster and better aligned with how people actually watch content today.”

“Our long-standing partnership with Fox Television Stations is among our most valued. The expansion of our partnership to capture incremental streaming audiences and activate our new Local Advanced Audiences solution, demonstrates Nielsen’s commitment to the Local TV industry,” added Paul LeFort, Managing Director of Nielsen’s Local TV business. “This agreement highlights Fox’s dedication to leading the charge in Advanced Audiences and comprehensive measurement across all platforms. We look forward to supporting their continued success in the years to come.”