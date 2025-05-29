Nvidia “continues to lead the AI boom”

Tech giant Nvidia has released its earnings report for the first quarter FY26, with the results exceeding analyst expectations. After what has been a tumultuous quarter for the artificial intelligence (AI) chip manufacturer, given the political tensions between the US and China, revenue came in at just over $44 billion (€39bn) – a 69 per cent increase compared to Q1 FY25 – while revenue for its data centre division was up 73 per cent year-over-year.

Following the announcement of its earnings, Nvidia’s share price rose by 5 per cent in after-hours trading on May 28th.

Kate Leaman, chief market analyst at AvaTrade offered her reaction on Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, as well as the company’s future outlook, stating: “Nvidia just reported a very strong quarter, showing it’s still leading the way in AI chips, even with some global challenges (particularly in China). The company made $44.1 billion in revenue, which is 69 per cent more than the same time last year, beating Wall Street expectations. A big part of that came from its data centre business, which brought in $39.1 billion amid more companies demanding AI technology. Nvidia also earned $0.96 per share, higher than analysts had predicted.”

“However, there were some setbacks. US restrictions on chip exports to China hurt Nvidia’s sales of its H20 chips. This caused a $4.5 billion inventory write-down and $2.5 billion in lost sales. Looking ahead, Nvidia expects it could lose up to $8 billion in revenue next quarter because of these restrictions. Still, strong global demand is helping push the company forward.”

“Adding to this, Nvidia is moving ahead with major innovations. For instance, the company’s new Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer is now being produced, while it is also expanding its reach by building new AI centres in Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, as well as opening a quantum computing lab in Boston. In short, Nvidia had a standout quarter. Even with political and trade issues, it’s leading the AI boom. The market confidence is clearly there,” Leaman concluded.