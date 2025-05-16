One Hungary upgrades OneTV with 3SS

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), a provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB), smart TV, multiscreen and in-vehicle entertainment, has announced that One Hungary, the Hungarian TV service provider and a member of the 4iG Group, has launched a major upgrade to its OneTV service, delivering next-generation television to more than 400,000 households across the country, without requiring customers to replace their existing set-top boxes.

“Our priority is to deliver real value to customers while reducing environmental impact,” said Tamás Bányai, CEO of One Hungary. “This upgrade shows that innovation doesn’t have to come at the expense of sustainability. By revitalizing existing devices, we’re helping customers enjoy the best of both worlds – modern TV services and a reduced carbon footprint.”



In collaboration with 3SS, One Hungary introduced a next-gen user interface using the 3Ready product platform. Viewers now benefit from enhanced navigation, personalised recommendations, and streamlined content discovery. The upgraded OneTV platform also integrates seamlessly with popular streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, and supports deep-linking to regional content providers such as RTL+ and Max.

Kai-Christian Borchers, Managing Director of 3SS, commented: “We are delighted with the achievement to migrate One Hungary’s customers onto the new One TV service platform. We offer huge congratulations to One Hungary for accomplishing this project that demonstrates commitment to innovation, and to providing the best possible service to customers, new and old.”

Olivier Taravel, Senior Executive VP, Audio Video Solutions Business Unit at Sagemcom, added: “We are extremely proud that One Hungary selected the Sagemcom platform to deliver its next-generation OneTV service to Hungarian subscribers. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with 3SS to help One Hungary enable consumers to enjoy a truly world-class entertainment service.”