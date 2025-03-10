Netflix to become exclusive home for WWE in India

Netflix will become the exclusive new home for WWE in India from April 1st.

As part of Netflix’s long-term partnership with the sports entertainment company, Indian fans will be able to stream all of WWE’s weekly flagship shows — Raw, SmackDown and NXT — as well as WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLEs) including SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble and the upcoming WrestleMania (on April 19th-20th).

WWE fans in India will have seamless and immersive access to all WWE programming. Netflix will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault, and the ability to stream live or on demand.

WWE had signed a deal with SonyLiv to air its product in India. That five year deal expires on March 31st. Netflix is already the exclusive home of WWE content in many global territories, and has reported that Raw has been a success since debuting on the platform, consistently landing in Netflix’s Top 10 and averaging over 2 million views per episode.

In an announcement video, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘HHH’ Levesque said: “Are you ready? Starting on April 1st, WWE has a brand new home in India only on Netflix. This means Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and every Premium Live Event from the Royal Rumble to SummerSlam, and all of it leads to the grandest stage of them all: WrestleMania. So India, I’ll ask you one more time: Are you ready? Because this is the beginning of the Netflix era.”