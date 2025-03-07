Nielsen: 36.6m watch Trump’s State of the Union address

An estimated 36.6 million Americans watched President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on March 4th, according to Nielsen figures.

Viewership peaked from 9:45pm – 10:00pm ET with 37,895,000 viewers who tuned in for the longest presidential speech to lawmakers on record at nearly 100 minutes.

This year’s audience was up over 13 per cent compared with the 32.2 million viewers that watched President Biden’s State of the Union address in 2024. Of the 36.6 million viewers that watched Trump’s joint address:

5.7 per cent of viewers were aged 18-34.

20.5 per cent of viewers were aged 35-54.

70.7 per cent of viewers were aged 55 and older.

Fifteen US television networks were measured by Nielsen: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Merit Street, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNN, CNNe, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NewsMax and NewsNation.