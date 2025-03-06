Taylor vs Serrano 3 to stream on Netflix

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix have announced that Taylor vs Serrano 3, the anticipated trilogy bout between Ireland’s pound-for-pound great, undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs), and Brooklyn’s Puerto Rican boxing trailblazer, unified featherweight world champion Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix at no additional cost to its 300+ million subscribers on July 11th from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taylor vs Serrano 3 headlines the first-ever all women’s professional boxing card at the iconic venue, airing live on Netflix as the MVP continues its commitment to elevating women in the sport.

Taylor vss Serrano 3 marks the third chapter in one of boxing’s fiercest rivalries, pitting the sport’s two biggest female stars against each other once more in a women’s super lightweight undisputed championship fight contested over 10, two-minute rounds. Their first clash in April 2022 made history as the first women’s fight to headline Madison Square Garden. Their rematch at AT&T Stadium in November 2024, streamed on Netflix, shattered records with 74 million average viewers globally, becoming the most-watched women’s sporting event in US history.

“I want to thank everyone at Matchroom, MVP and Netflix for getting the trilogy over the line and I can’t wait to headline at MSG again in July,” said Taylor. “I’m 2 and 0 against Amanda but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy. The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around. The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible so hopefully those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well and we can deliver another great fight.”

“I promised my fans they would see this trilogy, and I’m incredibly grateful that we get to complete our journey where it all began — at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix for the world to see,” said Serrano. “I’m disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men. This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honor the handshake deal we made. She didn’t. But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday, July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve. Headlining an all-female card at MSG, representing both New York and Puerto Rico, is something I never thought would be possible, and it wouldn’t be without Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and MVP’s commitment to elevating women’s boxing. I’m proud to stand alongside all the talented women on this card, and I hope our fight inspires young girls everywhere to keep believing in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams.”

“This is more than just a fight — it’s a celebration of the unmatched talent of women in boxing,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have already shattered barriers and inspired millions, and this trilogy fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden will be another historic step forward for women’s sports. This all-women’s card is not only a testament to how far the sport has come but also the beginning of an even greater push from MVP to elevate the next generation of female fighters. Unlike other incumbents in boxing, we have, are, and will always champion women as equals to men, treating them with supreme respect and we will never compromise on those values. Thank you to Netflix and MSG. We’re honored to bring this groundbreaking event to life and remain steadfast in our mission to build and invest in lasting opportunities for women in boxing. This event is the definition of W.”

“Taylor-Serrano 2 was not just one of the most thrilling fights I’ve ever witnessed; it also made history as the most-watched professional women’s sports event in the US,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “At Netflix we’re proud to continue to elevate the profile of women athletes and to bring another historic event to our global audience with MVP.”

“Madison Square Garden has been home to the biggest boxing matches in history – including the ‘Fight of the Century,’ and the 2022 bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano,” added Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, Marquee Events and Operations, MSG Entertainment. “We are proud to welcome these extraordinary athletes back to The World’s Most Famous Arena for another historic moment with our first-ever all-female professional boxing card.”