Nigeria sues MultiChoice over pay-TV rates

Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has initiated legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria, the provider of pay-TV operator DStv and GOtv, along with its CEO, John Ugbe, over alleged regulatory violations.

In a statement, FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Ondaje Ijagwu, stated that the charges stem from the company’s failure to comply with regulatory directives, obstruction of an ongoing inquiry, and violations of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The commission had explicitly directed MultiChoice to maintain its existing subscription rates for DStv and GOtv pending an ongoing review of its proposed price adjustments.

However, despite this directive, the company proceeded with its price increase, effective March 1st, in direct defiance of the Commission’s order.

As a result, the FCCPC has filed charges at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, accusing MultiChoice and its CEO of willfully obstructing an official inquiry (Section 33(4)), impeding the investigation by disregarding instructions to suspend the price hike (Section 110), and attempting to mislead regulators by enforcing the increase without approval (Section 159(2), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b)).

The statement further noted that the Commission is considering additional enforcement actions, including sanctions, penalties, and other regulatory interventions, to ensure compliance.

The FCCPC reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigerian consumers from exploitative business practices and holding dominant market players accountable to fair competition laws.