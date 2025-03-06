Guild Esports and Gaming acquires Encore

Guild Esports and Gaming, the gaming-focused media platform, has completed the acquisition of Encore, a Los Angeles-based fan engagement, analytics protocol utilised by some of the largest leagues, teams, and brands in the world to capture zero-party and first-party data.

Guild will immediately integrate Encore’s data-gathering capabilities, including its flagship Fan ID protocol, into its suite of products and services. Fan ID emables fans to securely share zero-party data with the teams, leagues and brands they follow in exchange for discounts, rewards, unique experiences and bespoke fan engagement.

Guild says it now has a unique, data-driven ability to strategically develop solutions for the gaming sector across their own channels as well as other eSports teams, influencers, publishers and brands looking for creative ways to engage directly with their audiences.

Guild’s internal creative and media agency focused on the gaming sector, Guild Studios, will also add Encore to the suite of products and services that they provide to customers, delivering increased efficiencies with media spend and ensuring that their customers can start building long-term value from their activations within the gaming audience.

Gary LaDrido, Chairman of Guild Esports and Gaming, commented: “Encore’s proprietary technology suite enhances our data analytics and complements our other data performance tools allowing us to enhance our client service offering. We cannot wait to get to work with Mike and his team.”

Mike Sorgenfrei, Founder of Encore, added: “We are thrilled to join the Guild team. Many of our customers today are looking for ways to deepen their connection to fans; by combining our unique technology with Guild’s experience and expertise we will be able to offer an end-to-end solution for teams, leagues, creators and brands.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.