MultiChoice defies Nigerian ruling on fees

A price rise for subscribers to MultiChoice’s pay-TV offerings on DStv and GOtv was ruled unacceptable by Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). MultiChoice subsequently argued for the old subs rates to stay in place while it discussed its dilemma with the FCCPC, but that has been overtaken by MultiChoice going ahead with the price rises anyway.

Local sources say that the price rises, announced on February 27th, were implemented on March 1st. The FCCPC requested MultiChoice’s CEO to appear before it to discuss the rises.

Ondaje Ijagwu, the director of corporate affairs at FCCPC, said the commission order follows MultiChoice Nigeria’s request for an extension concerning its scheduled appearance before the commission. “While the FCCPC has granted the request, the company is now required to attend the rescheduled investigative hearing on March 6th 2025, along with all relevant officers and a comprehensive response.”

In November 2024, the company disclosed that about 243,000 Nigerians refused to renew their subscriptions between April and September 2024 due to the drop in Nigeria’s macro and consumer environment.

MultiChoice Group disclosed a 30.77 per cent decline in subscriber income from Nigeria for the full fiscal year that concluded in March 2024.