MultiChoice hikes prices for DStv, GOtv

The reduction in value of local currencies has resulted in MultiChoice putting its subscription rates up again for some of its African pay-TV subscribers.

For example, MultiChoice Nigeria has once again announced an increase in the cost of subscriptions for its DStv and GOtv packages. The hike comes less than a year after the company last raised its subscription rates. In an email to customers, the pay-TV provider stated that the new prices would take effect from March 1st.

MultiChoice attributed the price increase to rising operational costs. “Due to prevailing economic conditions leading to increased business expenses, we have unavoidably had to adjust the prices of our DStv and GOtv subscription packages,” the company said. “We understand the impact this change may have on our valued customers, and this decision was made only after careful consideration and thorough analysis. Our mission remains to provide the best entertainment to our esteemed viewers, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality content and exceptional service across Nigeria.”

The price rise provoked Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to summon MultiChoice to explain its action. According to the Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, in exercising its mandate under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, the FCCPC directed the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria to attend an investigative hearing at the commission’s headquarters on February 27th.

“This action follows MultiChoice’s formal notification of the price adjustment, which raises concerns about recurrent unilateral price hikes, potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry,” Ijagwu said in a statement on February 25th.

He said should MultiChoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC will be left with no other option than to impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.

“Furthermore, the FCCPC is engaging the sector regulator and other relevant agencies to ensure fair competition and consumer protection within Nigeria’s broadcasting and Digital subscription landscape,” the FCCPC added.