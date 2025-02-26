Net Insight, Riksteatern bring remote theatre production to life with live 3D animation

Net Insight and the Swedish National Touring Theatre, Riksteatern, are pushing the boundaries of performing arts with a pioneering remote production of the play The Canterville Ghost, in both sign and spoken language. This unique family play, based on Oscar Wilde’s classic tale, is being brought to life through a new use of live 3D animation and remote performance technology, powered by Net Insight’s Nimbra solution.

In this production, the titular ghost was portrayed as a live 3D-animated avatar, performed in real-time by an actor wearing a motion capture suit. While the physical actors and audience were present at Sundsvall’s Theater in Sweden, the ghost itself was acting in Botkyrka, Sweden, 400 km away interacting seamlessly with the cast on stage. This technological feat was made possible through Nimbra’s ultra-low latency, high-quality media transport, ensuring a real-time, immersive experience for the audience.

Riksteatern, Sweden’s leading producer of stage art, continues to pioneer innovative theater experiences that transcend physical and linguistic barriers. By leveraging Net Insight’s remote production capabilities, The Canterville Ghost demonstrates how this technology can enhance artistic expression and bring new dimensions to live performances.

The collaboration with Riksteatern highlights how Net Insight’s ultra-low latency technology is unlocking new business opportunities beyond sports, enabling innovative live experiences in theatre, concerts, corporate events, and other real-time productions. The play is produced by Riksteatern Crea in collaboration with the municipality of Sundsvall and part of Remote North’s network project ANSEL, an Interreg Aurora project, co-funded by the EU.

“This project is a breakthrough for inclusive theater, and we are proud to work with Net Insight to make this happen,” says Ann-Cathrine Fröjdö, project manager at Riksteatern. “By combining sign language performance with Net Insight’s cutting-edge technology, we are not only reaching new audiences but also exploring new artistic expressions that were previously unimaginable.”

“This production exemplifies the power of technology in modern theater,” says Crister Fritzson CEO of Net Insight. “By enabling remote, real-time performances without compromising on quality or interaction, Nimbra is redefining what is possible in live entertainment.”