Prime members with a Fire TV in the US and UK can now play Luna games inside the Prime Video app at no additional cost.

Prime members can find games the same way they discover content on Prime Video. Users can locate the new ‘Games’ tab and start playing right away via their TV, using a controller or a smartphone.

“For a lot of people, games have been harder to find than they should be,” said Jeff Gattis, GM of Gaming at Amazon. “Bringing Luna inside Prime Video allows Prime members to discover games more naturally, and if they see one they like, they click it and they’re in. That’s less time searching and more time playing great games included with their Prime membership.”

On Luna, Prime members get access to a library of games including familiar titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 26 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well GameNight party games including Clue, Ticket to Ride and Taboo. New games will be added every month.

New titles include Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite, a co-op card battler where users and up to three friends team up as He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of Eternia to take on Hordak’s horde; and Courtroom Chaos: Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, an AI-powered party game where players argue absurd cases in front of Schwarzenegger as the judge. New games will be added every month.

“Across video, music, live sports, and more, Amazon has built a one-stop entertainment destination, and Luna is the playable layer that now sits alongside it. Today is just the beginning. We will reveal more details on additional devices, countries, and games in the months ahead,” said an Amazon press release.