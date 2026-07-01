Paramount concessions for EU greenlight

Paramount has offered concessions in a bid to quell European Commission concerns on its $110 billion (€96.2bn) Warner Bros Discovery acquistion.

The European Commission confirmed Paramount has made offers the company believes will lead to approval.

A decision has been set for July 22nd, extended from the previous July 7th. The EC doesn’t outline the specifics of such pledges.

Paramount also didn’t specify its concessions but said in a statement it was “confident that the remedies ⁠directly and comprehensively addresses concerns expressed in ​the European Commission’s preliminary assessment and support the path ​for timely clearance”.

The news follows UK’s media minister Louise Nandy saying on July 1st that she was “minded to intervene” in the deal.

The US Department of Justice has greenlit the buy, but state AGs in California, New York and several other states are contemplating an antitrust suit to stop Paramount and WBD unifying.