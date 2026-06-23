Data: Netflix tops streaming app usage in South Korea

Wiseapp Retail, a market intelligence solution based on real-time app and payment data, has shared its latest findings on the monthly active users (MAU) and usage time of major streaming apps in South Korea.

According to a sample analysis of Android and iOS smartphone users in Korea, the combined MAU of streaming service apps reached 22.09 million in May 2026. This represents a 4 per cent increase from 21.24 million in May 2025.

Over the past three years, OTT app users have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7 per cent. As of May 2026, Netflix recorded the highest user share among major streaming apps, accounting for 37.8 per cent of total users. It was followed by Coupang Play at 24.4 per cent, TVING at 17.8 per cent, Disney+ at 6.7 per cent, Wavve at 6.1 pern cent, Laftel at 2.9 per cent, U+ Mobiletv at 2.1 per cent, Watcha at 1.3 per cent, and SPOTV NOW at 0.9 per cent.

The survey was conducted by Wiseapp Retail based on a sample of Korean Android and iOS smartphone users.