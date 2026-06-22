DStv Stream app pre-installed on Samsung TVs

Canal+ and Samsung Electronics are extending their collaboration across English and Portuguese-speaking African markets served by MultiChoice Group. This partnership marks the first pre-installation rollout of a MultiChoice Group streaming application, DStv Stream app, on Samsung Smart TVs across these markets. It also supports the continued expansion of MultiChoice Group’s streaming and OTT ecosystem across key African markets.

This latest milestone builds on the strategic partnership already deployed between CANAL+ and Samsung across 40 markets in Europe, French-speaking Africa and Asia.

Starting this June, the DStv Stream app will be pre-installed on all new Samsung Smart TVs across 18 African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Through this integration, Samsung users will benefit from simplified access to all content available on DStv Stream, including the entire FIFA World Cup 2026, Premier League football and domestic and international rugby competitions, alongside an offering of local and international entertainment content. The DStv Stream app will be dDStv Stream app, on Samsung Smart TVsirectly accessible from the home screen of new Samsung Smart TVs.

David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa and CEO of MultiChoice Group, commented: “We are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with Samsung across new English and Portuguese-speaking African countries. It marks a significant milestone in the synergies created by the combination of Canal+ and MultiChoice Group. As viewing habits continue to evolve rapidly across the continent, strengthening the accessibility and discoverability of our content offer on connected devices is key. By expanding the availability of our applications on Samsung Smart TVs across key African markets, we are making it even easier for millions of MultiChoice Group’s subscribers to seamlessly access the content that define the uniqueness of Canal+ and MultiChoice Group experience”.