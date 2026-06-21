Sky announces The Wargame docuseries
June 21, 2026
Sky has confirmed the commission of The Wargame, a four-part series where constructed documentary meets propulsive drama, based on the Sky News podcast of the same name.
Produced by The Garden, part of ITV Studios, (Attack on London: Hunt for the 7/7 Bombers, 24 Hours in Police Custody), The Wargame takes viewers beyond the news cycle and behind closed doors into a sealed COBR-style crisis room where real-world senior politicians, military leaders and intelligence chiefs are challenged to confront a high-stakes scenario: a Russian attack on UK soil.
An impressive cross-party cast of highly experienced public figures must navigate this crisis, including Michael Gove, Nicola Sturgeon, Penny Mordaunt, Sayeeda Warsi, Harriet Harman, Jim Murphy, Ayesha Hazarika, General Sir Richard Barrons, Kim Darroch, Christopher Steele, Lord George Robertson and Anthony Scaramucci. Opposing them, a team of Russia experts, led by Keir Giles.
Set six months in the future, this gripping simulation has been developed in conjunction with leading academics, military and defence experts, including Sky News’ Security and Defence Editor Deborah Haynes, to replicate the pressure of political decision-making at the highest level.
Rolling news bulletins, social media footage, military and intelligence reports and unexpected interventions throw up a series of minute-by-minute dilemmas, forcing the ‘Cabinet’ to grapple with decisions that could affect us all. A provocative stress test on our leaders, our institutions and the country itself, this unmissable event television will prompt us all to engage with our new geopolitical reality.
The core cast of The Wargame, including their roles in the scenario, are as follows:
Leadership
- Prime Minister – The Rt Hon. the Lord Gove PC
- Deputy Prime Minister – The Rt Hon. Nicola Sturgeon PC
- Defence Secretary – The Rt Hon. Dame Penny Mordaunt DBE PC
- Home Secretary – The Rt Hon. the Baroness Harman KC PC
- Foreign Secretary – The Rt Hon. Jim Murphy PC
- Attorney General – The Rt Hon. the Baroness Warsi PC
- Director of Communications – The Baroness Hazarika MBE
- Chief of Defence Staff – General Sir Richard Barrons KCB CBE
- National Security Adviser – The Rt Hon. the Lord Kim Darroch KCMG
- Intelligence Chief – Christopher Steele
International Roles
- Nato Secretary General – The Rt Hon. the Lord Robertson KT GCMG PC
- US Secretary of State – Anthony Scaramucci
Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals at Sky commented: “A year ago, Sky News’ groundbreaking original podcast The Wargame captivated listeners, shedding light on the impossible choices our country’s leaders face under escalating military threat. Now working with the talented team at The Garden we’re bringing The Wargame to new audiences in a visceral new TV format, which will challenge some of the most experienced political and military minds in the country to imagine how they might respond under threat of war. At a time when we are facing increasing threats from all sides, this series couldn’t be more timely.”
Nicola Brown, Executive Producer, The Garden, added: “The news brings a near-constant stream of information about the threats we face as a country, but do we really know what would happen if the UK came under attack, or how prepared we really are? In a simulated crisis scenario, where actions can have world changing consequences, The Wargame will put viewers ‘in the room’ to see first-hand how decisions are made at the highest level. We’re thrilled to be working with Sky on this important series.”
The Wargame (4×60) has been commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals at Sky for Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Chief Advertising and Content Officer, Sky, CEO Sky Studios. The Head of Documentary Commissioning for Sky is Hayley Reynolds and the Commissioning Editor is Jo Hughes. Executive Producers for The Garden are Nicola Brown and Tom Fulford, the Series Director is Ben Harding, Series Producers are Ella Taylor and Zehra Yas, Senior Producer is Monika Ghosh and the Line Producer is Sasha Davies.