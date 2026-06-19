Canal+-owned pay-TV operator DStv continues to lose subscribers in Kenya. The latest quarterly numbers have dropped to 248,054 as at March 31st, and down from 270,503 at December 31st 2025.

This fall, of 8.3 per cent, is the steepest fall of any of the Kenyan pay-TV systems. The data comes from the Communications Authority of Kenya.

GoTV, which is also operated by DStv – but at a lower tier of pricing = also lost 8 per cent of its subscriber base, losing 35,362 to finish the quarter at 405,013 viewing homes.

Zuku, which also offers a pay-TV bundle, lost 13.5 per cent of its subscribers, falling from 236,357 to 204,509.

Azam TV gained a little, growing 5.3 per cent (1.798 subscribers) to 36,031.

StarTimes grew to 681,170, gaining 2,724 subscribers (+0.4 per cent).

Combined the Kenya market has 1.58 million active subscribers.