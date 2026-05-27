BijouTheater expands across smart TV, FAST, online and YouTube

BijouTheater continues to grow as a streaming destination for horror, cult classics, kaiju, creature features, vintage monster movies, retro television, international cinema, public domain gems, and independent genre films.

The channel is currently available on VIZIO, LG, Roku, Philips, Whale TV, VIDAA, Hisense, Watchie TV, OG Networks, and online at BijouTheater.tv. Limited content is also streaming on YouTube, which serves as the hub for BijouTheater’s growing fan community, premieres, updates, and audience engagement.

Horror remains BijouTheater’s strongest category, representing the majority of audience interest, followed by kaiju, creature features, cult classics, Asian cinema, Black cinema, Hispanic and Latino cinema, westerns, retro TV, and vintage public domain collections.

BijouTheater is also expanding through FAST channel distribution, including its presence on OG Networks, TrueTVplus, Vidway TV, NOMADslow, VTVeee, Watchie TV, Talkie TV, FLOU TV, through FASTchannels.tv . This growth supports the brand’s mission to bring bold, strange, rare, and underrepresented films to wider streaming audiences.

In addition to serving genre fans, BijouTheater works with independent filmmakers, producers, and rights holders to help bring their content onto mainstream streaming platforms.

BijouTheater is part of the Wintree Studios streaming ecosystem. Coming soon, FamilyCircle TV will serve as a separate family- and children-focused streaming destination for indie films, movies, and television.

For more information, visit www.bijou.theater or watch at BijouTheater.tv.