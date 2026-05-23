Resident Evil Requiem cast and id Software’s Romero sharing gaming tales

Resident Evil Requiem voice actors Angela Sant’Albano, Emma Rose Creaner and Jane Perry took the stage at MCM Comic Con at London Excel on May 22nd to reveal behind-the-scenes stories from one of the biggest games of the year.

When asked about how it feels to be part of such a successful IP like Resident Evil, Sant’Albano, the voice actor for Grace Ashcroft, replied: “I remember thinking, you know what, all that I want to focus on and all I care about is that people like Grace – that haven’t been a heroine in a big thing or who haven’t had a chance – get to see themselves in these roles. I just wanted to do justice for them.”

The character of Grace is known for her traumatic scenes throughout Resident Evil Requiem, and Sant’Albano went on to discuss getting into character, saying “I’m not a screamer in everyday life but screaming was very natural to me”.

Later in the day, id Software co-founder and Doom creator John Romero then took to the Side Quest Stage to share his game development insights. Romero expressed his admiration for Half-Life 2, declaring that “Half-Life 2 is one of the greatest shooters ever made. Other people have not replicated what they did, it was hard to do.”

He also discussed his biggest regret at id Software. sharing: “If we knew the game was going to take 11 months, we would have made a new game with Doom’s tech or a piece of Quake’s tech whilst the rest of the team continues making the engine. The first game would have taken a few months. Tom Hall and I agreed we should have made two games.”

He then revealed, somewhat surprisingly, that he made no money from Quake. “When I left, I didn’t see any money from Quake.”

Finally, Romero explained what he feels in missing from modern shooters, sharing: “90s shooter design has a lot of elements modern games don’t have. Secrets are way too easy to find. There’s not nested secrets, like triple nested secrets. If you do find a secret it’s usually because you’re going down a path and choose to look left. You’re not breaking walls or shooting a target that’s super hard to see. People aren’t doing that, there’s been a focus on the simplification of shooters.”

Further video game panels over the weekend include Behind the Voice with Hitman (4:45pm on may 23rd) and Lesser Known Roles in Video Games (11:30am on May 24th).

Picture credit: ASV Photography Ltd