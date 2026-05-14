CME joins ACE

Anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has confirmed that Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has joined the coalition, strengthening ACE’s global network.

CME, a leading media and entertainment company operating across Central and Eastern Europe, brings to ACE a strong track record of investment in local content, trusted news programming, and responsible broadcasting. CME’s membership in ACE underscores a shared commitment to safeguarding intellectual property, supporting creative industries, and ensuring that audiences have access to legitimate, high-quality content.

“ACE welcomes CME into a global network dedicated to protecting creative content and strengthening the fight against piracy,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer with the Motion Picture Association. “Piracy has long been a cross-border challenge, but today’s threat is more sophisticated, more coordinated, and more complex. With every new member, ACE grows stronger, broadens its collective expertise, and reinforces its ability to protect content from criminal piracy networks and support lawful distribution of creative content.”

As policymakers and regulators across Europe continue to prioritise digital market integrity, CME’s participation in ACE reinforces the importance of public-private collaboration in addressing piracy. By joining ACE, CME aligns with a global coalition that partners with law enforcement, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders to disrupt illegal distribution networks and promote lawful consumption of content.

“Joining ACE reflects CME’s commitment to protecting creativity and ensuring a fair, predictable and sustainable media environment,” said Klára Brachtlová, Deputy CEO & Chief External Affairs, CME. “By working with ACE and its members, we aim to strengthen collective efforts to safeguard Europe’s creative industries and uphold the integrity of the audiovisual market.”

ACE’s global network includes more than 50 members, ranging from major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms to regional broadcasters and content creators. Together, ACE members leverage collective expertise, technological innovation, and coordinated enforcement actions to combat piracy at scale.

CME’s membership is particularly significant given the evolving regulatory landscape in Central and Eastern Europe, where governments are increasingly focused on strengthening intellectual property protections, supporting domestic creative sectors, and ensuring fair competition in digital markets. Through ACE, CME will contribute to – and benefit from – international best practices, intelligence sharing, and coordinated anti-piracy initiatives.