FilmBox rebranding portfolio

FilmBox, a key brand in SPI International’s portfolio, will undergo a rebrand on June 10th, unveiling a new strategy across both its linear channels and streaming service.

The rebrand introduces a new value proposition, distinct positioning for each channel and service, and a new content strategy, alongside new names, logos, and audiovisual identities that have been been “carefully selected to facilitate channel differentiation and emphasise the unique character of each brand”.

The refreshed portfolio introduces FilmBox+ One, FilmBox+ Love & Crime, FilmBox+ Hits, FilmBox+ Emotion, FilmBox+ Action, FilmBox+ Comedy, and FilmBox+ Festival, each tailored to distinct audience needs and content preferences. The transformation is completed by FilmBox+ Stream – the renamed streaming service comprising of an on-demand content library and live TV channels.

“FilmBox is a cornerstone of our international portfolio, with a strong and growing footprint across Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans. This rebrand marks a deliberate step into the next phase of its development, where a precisely tailored new content strategy aligned with audience needs and new value proposition meet a modern brand architecture,” commented Patrycja Gałązka‑Struzik, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer at SPI International.

The channels will continue to be distributed via an array of cable and satellite operators in over forty countries, particularly across Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans.