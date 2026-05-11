Dua Lipa sues Samsung over image rights

Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a lawsuit against ‌Samsung Electronics seeking $15 million (€12.7m) in damages. The British star has accused the tech giant of using her image without permission to market its TV sets.

The lawsuit alleges that Samsung featured a copyrighted ​image of the singer on a TV screen on the front of its boxes for its TVs in retail stores. The lawsuit, which was filed on May 8th in the California federal court, alleges that this enabled the company to benefit from what appeared to be her endorsement of Samsung TVs.

The image used ​on the TV boxes was taken backstage at Austin City limits in 2024, and Lipa is the owner of all rights, title and interest in the image, according to the lawsuit.

“Ms Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit stated. “Ms Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

Samsung has yet to comment on the case.