Guppyfriend champions microplastic reduction with Sky TV campaign

Guppyfriend, the brand on a mission to stop microplastics at the source, is launching its first-ever TV campaign, ‘The Real Bag For Life’. The ad will air across Sky channels from May 10th, bringing the often invisible issue of microplastic pollution into the mainstream through powerful, purpose-led storytelling.

Backed by Sky Media’s Sky Zero Footprint Fund, which awarded Guppyfriend £200,000 in advertising as a Disruptor category winner, the initiative highlights how TV can bring innovative, sustainable solutions to a national audience at scale.

At its core is a simple but urgent message: everyday actions, such as washing synthetic clothing, are a significant but often overlooked source of microplastic pollution.

To underline the scale of the issue, Guppyfriend has released new research timed with the London Marathon, using the cultural moment to spotlight the environmental impact of washing sportswear. The analysis reveals that each marathon runner’s clothing could release more than 14 million microplastic fibres during a typical 16-week training period. This rises to an estimated 800 billion fibres entering waterways across all participants – an often hidden consequence of modern active lifestyles.

Synthetic textiles are responsible for an estimated 35 per cent of microplastic pollution in oceans and rivers², yet awareness remains low. Seven in ten Brits are not fully aware that fabrics such as polyester and nylon shed plastic fibres during washing³.

Created by Enviral, ‘The Real Bag For Life’ takes a bold and stripped-back approach to make the invisible issue of microplastics impossible to ignore. Set on a British coastline, the advert features a cyclist stripping away layers of synthetic sportswear while directly addressing the viewer, highlighting how everyday training gear sheds microplastics when washed. As the narrative moves from problem to solution, the film introduces the Guppyfriend Washing Bag as a simple way to reduce this impact, playing on the idea of ‘stripping back’ our habits, reflected in the campaign’s #StripDownForMicroplastics message. Blending humour with a striking visual device, the advert uses the unexpected to cut through and create a memorable link between personal habits and their environmental consequences.

Joss Ford, Enviral, commented: “We loved creating ‘The Real Bag For Life’ concept and film. At Enviral, we believe in ‘Stopping Global Yawning’, using humour and entertainment to cut through and engage people with serious issues. When you’re tackling something like microplastic pollution, capturing attention in a busy reel of TV ads is half the challenge. That thinking shaped our approach, using a bold and unexpected creative to make the issue feel immediate and relatable. By filming on the south coast, we also created a clear visual link between everyday actions and their impact on our oceans, reinforcing why solutions like Guppyfriend are needed more than ever.”

At the centre of the campaign is the Guppyfriend Washing Bag, a science-backed tool designed to reduce fibre shedding, extend garment life and capture microplastics before they enter waterways. By focusing on a simple behaviour change, the campaign aims to empower individuals to take immediate, practical action.

Fiona Ball, Group Director, Bigger Picture and Sustainability at Sky, said: “Guppyfriend’s campaign is a strong example of how the Sky Zero Footprint Fund can help bring important but often unseen environmental issues into the mainstream. By using the scale and impact of TV, ‘The Real Bag For Life’ makes microplastic pollution more visible and shows how simple, everyday actions can play a role in reducing it.”

Alexander Nolte, Co-Founder, Guppyfriend, added: “Change starts with small, everyday choices, especially across the sports community, from running clubs and cyclists to gym-goers and weekend adventurers. ‘The Real Bag For Life’ shows that sustainability doesn’t have to be complicated; it’s about how we care for the gear we rely on every day. Whether you’re training, commuting or competing, simple actions like using the Guppy Bag can help protect our clothes, our health and the planet. Thanks to the Sky Zero Footprint Fund, we’re able to share this message more widely and inspire people to take meaningful action in their daily routines.”