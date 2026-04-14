Bizaar Studios expands FAST Channel to Prime Video

Bizaar Studios has announced its Bizaar FAST Channel offering has expanded to Prime Video in the US and Canada. The larger footprint adds to the channel currently available on Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Plex and Hisense. The new deal comes on the heels of the recent addition of Funimation Founder Gen Fukunaga to Bizaar’s advisory board that also includes George R. R. Martin, Jimmy Iovine and Conrad Vernon.

“Our strategic expansion to Prime Video underscores the global momentum behind adult animation and Bizaar’s deep relationships with premium storytellers,” said Eric Bromberg, Co-Founder, Bizaar Studios. “Their global reach helps us to continue championing bold creators and bring their animated work to audiences around the world.”

Created for discerning adult viewers and animation fans, the Bizaar FAST Channel offers a slaye of animated content – from globally recognised franchises to avant-garde indie hits. Launched in early 2025 with hundreds of hours of curated premium content, key programming for the channel includes Speed Racer, Lupin the 3rd, Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple, Requiem from the Darkness and Virtua Fighter.